Popular

Carrier Command: Gaea Mission release date announced

By

Carrier Command Gaea Mission

Bohemia Interactive have announced that Carrier Command: Gaea Mission will be out on the 27th of September. It's an action/strategy hybrid that blends real-time unit control and top-down tactical decision making. As in the 1988 original, your base is a massive futuristic aircraft carrier that deploys fighters and tanks and you can assume direct control your units at any time.

"I and my brother Ondrej were addicted to playing Carrier Command on our Atari ST" says Bohemia CEO Marek Špan?l. "In fact, it was what inspired us to develop games ourselves."

"It feels very, very cool" said Tom Francis of the game in his preview last year.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments