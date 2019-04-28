Car combat game Dark Future has a release date and trailer

Dark Future: Blood Red States is an adaptation of one of Games Workshop's non-Warhammer games, a post-apocalyptic game of Mad Max-style car combat. Auroch Digital's videogame version is due out on May 16 as they've announced with the trailer above.

As the video shows, a 'command mode' will let you slow down time to give orders to your car covered in missile launchers and mine-layers. It's set in the year 2023, because the original tabletop game was made in the 1980s, but you can insert your own jokes about its potential accuracy here.

Dark Future: Blood Red States will be available on Steam.