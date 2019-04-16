Cancelled Aliens RPG hoped to be 'Mass Effect but more terrifying'

Aliens: Crucible was an Obsidian RPG, cancelled with little explanation in 2009. In a recent interview with VG24/7 at Reboot Develop, Chris Avellone opened up to talk a little bit about what the game could've been—and how it would have borne similarities to Prometheus—had development been allowed to continue.

"The entire world was more violent [than Prometheus] and there were a lot more Aliens running around. It was more a question of survival, and ‘how do we recover all the supplies, and desperately try to make a base?’ It was fun to set up."

"It would be like—this is going to be really rough comparison—basically Mass Effect but more terrifying," Avellone commented, speaking about how Obsidian wanted to make sure the game inspired the right amount of fear.

"The biggest challenge we had was how to keep the fear going even in conversations. You can make conversations stressful and frightening. How do you do it so that an alien could be attacking you at any moment? You can’t take shelter in a conversation with two talking heads while you try to figure out what to do."

We'll obviously never know how the game would have turned out but if you're curious to see some really early footage, you can check out the video above.