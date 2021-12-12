Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is free-to-keep on Steam for a limited time

Audio player loading…

Techland is having a publisher sale on Steam to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and giving away cowboy FPS Call of Juarez: Gunslinger at the same time. You can claim your free copy on Steam before the sale ends on December 14.

Among the other things included in the sale are driving games Xpand Rally and Xpand Rally Xtreme, both on sale for 90% off, making them 50 cents each. Pure Farming 2018 Deluxe is 87% off, God's Trigger is 75% off, and Dying Light is having a free weekend, as well as being on sale for 60% off if you try it and decide to keep it.

Gunslinger is the most well-regarded of the Call of Juarez series, a standalone historical shooter with an unreliable narrator named Silas Greaves. Richard Cobbett gave it a score of 84 in his review, saying, "As expected, it's a linear shooter set in a romanticised version of the Wild West (which the game itself at one point admits is complete balls). It's also a shooter Greaves and his audience comment on throughout, the narration routinely changing the world to fit the story on the fly. At one point, for instance, you fight through a mine full of dynamite that only an idiot would go into with guns blazing. "That's why I didn't," rasps Greaves, rewinding the story to tell it 'properly'."