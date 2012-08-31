Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer teases Content Collection 4

Content Collection 3 isn't out on PC yet, but Activision are already teasing the fourth "final assault" map pack. It's due to arrive on Xbox on September 6, which pegs it for somewhere around October 6 on PC. It'll add five new maps: Boardwalk, Off-shore, Decommission, Parish and Gulch.

Men are murdered to a backing of clamorous gun-song in the new trailer showing off each map in turn. The noise acts like a mental battering ram, breaking down the superficial differences between each map and laying bare the very bones of what Call of Duty is, a grain of truth best expressed by a looping gif of a man running around the corner and shooting another man in the head for 100 points forever. HEADSHOT. Hopefully Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 can mix things up a bit when it arrives in November.