Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 1 DLC arrives on PC, finally

Aha, the first Modern Warfare 3 DLC pack has landed on Steam ! "Well WHAT TIME DO YOU CALL THIS, THEN?" says every Modern Warfare 3 PC fan in the world with a glance at the watch and a tap-tap-tap of a foot. It's been a bit of a wait, but the four maps and two spec-ops missions within can now be yours for £10/$15.

The pack came out on the Xbox 360 back on March 20, which makes this quite a delay. Call of Duty is by no means the only game to do this sort of thing, but nothing says "we value Microsoft's money more highly than our players on PC and PS3" more clearly than a fixed exclusivity deal. STILL, it's here now, which means CoD fans can dig into some new arenas, including one called Liberation, set in a militarised version of Central Park, a map set around the wreckage of Air Force one, and a co-op mission set in a diamond mine packed full of goons.