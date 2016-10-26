Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare minimum system requirements revealed

I'm of two minds about the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare minimum system requirements that have been posted on Steam. On the one hand, they're pretty steep. But on the other, this is one of the biggest-budget triple-A shooters of the year, and the year is 2016. Are we really surprised that a GTX 280 is going to splutter like a three packs a day smoker?

Remember, this is the minimum spec, the bottom-end, bare-bones rig you'll need to play Infinite Warfare at anything resembling a decent state. You might be able to make it run on something less, but why would you want to?

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 @ 3.30GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space (Disk space requirement may change over time)

Sound Card: DirectX 11 Compatible

Recommended and optimal builds haven't been listed yet, but we'll update you here when they are. In the meantime, this is at least a guideline for what you'll need to bring to the table, and a notice (in case you needed one) that you'll probably have to turn a few visual options down a bit unless you're running... well, this.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare comes out on November 4. And now, enjoy this live-action trailer starring some guys you might recognize.