Call of Duty: Ghosts system requirements released officially, 64 bit OS required

Nvidia put out some unofficial Call of Duty: Ghosts system specs a couple of weeks back suggesting that Infinity Ward's peppy manshooter would require a 64 bit OS, and they were right. The Call Of Duty site now has the official specs, which adjusts the 50GB install to a 40GB one (lets face it, 30GB of that is hi-res dog), but retains the 6GB RAM requirement. Watch Dogs, another game designed to span the gap between current and 'next-gen' console hardware, needs similar tech.

We can expect system requirements to quickly jump up when we start seeing ports of games that target the PS4 and Xbone exclusively next year. Will the similarity of the new console hardware to PC architecture make for smoother ports? I can only hope. Meanwhile, get yer Call of Duty: Ghosts system requirements right here.

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit

CPU: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHZ / AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 2.4 GHZ or better

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 40 GB

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTS 450 / ATI® Radeon™ HD 5870 or better

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

DirectX®: DirectX® 11

Internet: Broadband Internet connection for Steam and Online Multiplayer.