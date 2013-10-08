Call of Duty: Ghosts system requirements posted by Nvidia

Update: Well, that didn't take long. Activision's support Twitter account has just confirmed that these specs are not official.

@SolomonNE2 No tech specs for min requirements have been released yet, sorry! We'll update when we have more info. ^LM October 9, 2013

Original story follows below.

While it's not official, the likely PC requirements for Call of Duty: Ghosts have been posted on Nvidia's website . The minimum requirements are pretty friendly to those without giant rigs, but a slight step up from previous CoDs given the transition to new console hardware.

According to Nvidia, Call of Duty: Ghosts' helicopter-crashing dog antics (and other things) will require at least the following specs to run fluidly:



OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit



CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHZ / AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHZ or better



RAM: 6 GB RAM



HDD: 50 GB HD space



Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti / ATI Radeon HD 5870 or better



Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card



DirectX: 11



Internet: Broadband connection and service required for Multiplayer Connectivity. Internet connection required for activation.



Nvidia also "recommends" a GeForce GTX 780, but that's an extreme jump from a GTX 550 Ti. Unless of course you already have one. In which case, go for it, Mr./Ms. Badass—it is possible that the game scales well between mid-range and high-end.

For comparison's sake, these specs are similar to the minimum requirements that Ubisoft's Watch Dogs will reportedly require , except for the crazy 50 gigs of space.

Ghosts comes out on PC November 5, apparently with dedicated servers this time. We've contacted Activision to confirm whether or not Nvidia's post represents the official system requirements.