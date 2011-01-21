Call of Duty: Black Ops patch improves stability

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops patch addresses stability issues and spruces up the interface so that you'll be able to see your team mates on the minimap more easily. Read the full patch notes below.

The patch will be applied automatically through Steam the next time you start your game up. Here are the changes made by the latest update.

General fixes



MP Audio stuttering on certain systems.



Playercards sometimes not showing properly.



Added three Private Match Server Settings: Team Change, Team-Up Period, and Keep Balanced Teams.



Added Alternate Color Scheme for accessibility: Settings / Multiplayer / Player Name Indicator.



Changed Team-Up Period countdown interval to 10 seconds.



Combat Training sessions are no longer counted in Server Browser Unranked tab.



Friends on your team will now show as blue on your minimap.



Prevention of various exploits.



Objective markers localized for all languages.



Various stability improvements



Call of Duty: Black Ops Rcon Tool



Recognize new "invalid password" server response



In other Call of Duty: Black Ops news, a team of hackers was recently caught using a medical server storing hundreds of thousands of patient details to host their games. On a lighter note, why not check out our pick of the 8 funniest Call of Duty: Black Ops kills ?