Hackers use medical server to play Call of Duty: Black Ops

A medical server containing hundreds of thousands of patient details has been hacked by an unknown group of attackers, who were using the server to play Call of Duty: Black Ops.

As reported on The Register . The server belonged to the Seacoast Radiology department in New Hampshire. A technician noticed that server bandwidth down, and it was soon discovered that the reason was that the server's resources were being used to play Call of Duty: Black Ops. The server contains the personal details of 230,000 patients, all of which were notified and advised to watch for signs of identity theft.

There's no evidence that any patient information has been stolen so far. The agency brought in to track down the hackers have traced them to Scandinavia, though it's possible the hackers used fake IP addresses to hide their true location. The loophole that let hackers use the system has since been fixed.

