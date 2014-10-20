Popular

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare system requirements released

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Those hoping to boost jump, murder and run away from massive waves next month will need to make sure their system can run Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Thankfully Activision has published the minimum requirements on Steam, though 'recommended' requirements are nowhere to be found. In terms of specs, it's only a small leap higher than what we needed for last year's Call of Duty: Ghosts. Memory and video card requirements stay the same, while the game will require a whooping 55GB space on your drive.

The minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit
Processor: Intel CoreTM i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.80 GHz or better
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 @ 1GB / ATI Radeon HD 5870 @ 1GB or better
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Hard Drive: 55 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX-compatible

Advanced Warfare releases November 4. That hasn't stopped Activision releasing a 'launch trailer' a whole two weeks ahead of the game's actual launch. I suppose when you own one of the biggest game franchises in the world you can release the launch trailer whenever the hell you like.

