Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare season pass unveiled

Activision has revealed details about the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare season pass, which will include four DLC packs, early access to DLC weapons, and launch day access to the bonus multiplayer map Atlas Gorge.

Atlas Gorge is a remake of the Modern Warfare multiplayer map Pipeline, with "new verticality" that's designed to take advantage of the leaping capabilities of Advanced Warfare's exoskeleton technology. The contents of the four DLC packs haven't been revealed, but we do have their names: Havoc, Ascendance, Supremacy, and Reckoning. The first, Havoc, will debut in January 2015 but as usual will be a timed Xbox exclusive, meaning those of us who prefer to play on PC will have to wait, presumably until February, to get into the extras.

The Advanced Warfare season pass will set you back $50, compared to the $60 you'd pay for buying each DLC release separately. It's not a huge savings, but ten bucks is ten bucks.

Full details on the season pass are up at callofduty.com. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare comes out on November 4.