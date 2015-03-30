Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare DLC trailer shows yet more zombies

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's Ascendance DLC is out at some point in the future, after a short period of Xbox timed exclusivity.

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.