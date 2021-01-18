Hitman 3 – the cheapest way to get it on PC in Australia

Hitman 3 releases tomorrow, January 20, and early impressions suggest it'll be a brilliant send off for IO Interactive's murder sandbox trilogy. Unlike the first two games, Hitman 3 is an Epic Games Store exclusive. Since Hitman 3 is designed to contain the whole trilogy, so long as you own the first two games, that has caused a bit of an issue for owners of those games on Steam — but Epic and IO are moving to fix it.

So unless you've already pre-ordered Hitman 3, the big question is: where can I buy it for a few bucks less? The answer is that unlike other recent blockbusters, there aren't a huge amount of options for purchasing Hitman 3. You can buy it direct on the Epic Games Store for AU$84.95. With the exception of one third-party seller, that's your only option.

But it's a big exception: Green Man Gaming is selling the standard edition of Hitman 3 for AU$84.95, but fortuitously enough, it's also running a promotion that'll knock that price down to AU$78.15. Using the code JAN8, you can get 8 percent off any full price PC game until January 22. The code will also work for the Deluxe Edition: AU$129.95 is reduced to AU$119.55.

Hitman 3 | AU$78.15 (usually AU$84.95)

Green Man Gaming is currently offering 8 percent off all full price PC games until January 22: that means you can grab Hitman 3 for AU$6.80 cheaper than anywhere else. Just use the discount code JAN8 at checkout.

Normally I'd list all the purchasing options for a game, but... that's it: they're the options. Hitman 3 isn't getting a physical edition in Australia, so if you were hoping to pick it up at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi or via Amazon, you're out of luck.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.