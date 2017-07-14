Popular

Butcher gets a free demo and three new levels

By

Brutal sidescrolling shooter is definitely something you should try.

Butcher was rather aptly promoted as a sidescrolling Doom, and when you watch some gameplay footage it's not hard to see why. But now you don't need to watch someone else play in order to get a feel for it, because there's now a free demo on Steam, as well a DRM version available from IndieDB

In addition to the free demo, three new levels have been added to the level – not coincidentally, they'll also be the levels available in the demo. But if you already own the game and have made progress, you can start a new game in a temporary save slot, or else select them individually from the game's level browser.

If you enjoy what you play in the demo, the game is currently available with a 50 percent discount, bringing the price down to a paltry $4.99. Go forth and murder pixels.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
