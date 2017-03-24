Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition launch trailer promises 'the ultimate Bulletstorm experience'

Despite being received warmly by Rich McCormick in 2011, comedic action shooter Bulletstorm wasn't exactly a commercial knockout. Yet at last year's Game Awards, Gearbox announced its new publishing wing's first game would be a Bulletstorm remaster with People Can Fly at the helm—and we've since been shown the premise of its story. Due April 7, the Full Clip Edition has now dropped its launch trailer which looks expectedly flashier than its forerunner, and hints at some of the new things the remaster includes.

"All previously-released content including the Gun Sonata and Blood Symphony add-on packs," makes its way onto modern hardware says Gearbox, as well as the previously mentioned Overkill Campaign Mode.

New Echo Maps drop players into score-accumulating levels, of which there are six; while Duke Nukem's Bulletstorm Tour mode sees the Duke himself take on Bulletstorm's world—including new lines from original voice actor Jon St. John.

Here's Gearbox with the official word on Bulletstorm's Full Clip Edition:

"Featuring updated hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, smoother framerates, and running in up to 4K resolution on PC, this definitive version of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed FPS comes with all of its previously-released DLC along with brand-new content. And for the first time ever, players will get the chance to play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition as the iconic Duke Nukem.

"Featuring a fully rerecorded script and brand new lines from the voice of Duke, Jon St. John, the Duke Nukem’s Bulletstorm Tour add-on content will replace main character Grayson Hunt with The King himself and provide players with a whole new butt-kicking perspective on the cult-classic shooter."

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is due April 7 via Steam. It'll cost £29.99/$49.99 when it comes.