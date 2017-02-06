Build of the Week: two PCs and four monitors in one desk

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Irie Ahmad didn’t think it was enough to build a three-headed monitor custom desk monster with a gaming PC nested below. So he gave the PC a companion and placed another monitor on the backside of cerberus. The result is a dark and chunky iron skeleton housing two very capable PCs, four monitors, and a station on either side for players to sit and compete head-to-head, quite literally. Meet the Mean Machine.

Most of it was put together using old school (by today’s 3D-printing standards) welding and cutting tools to assemble a collection of metal rods into the frame, where wood and custom details fill out the desks. A bit of custom chassis work gives each PC a more industrial rollcage look, as if this is where Vin Diesel’s character from the Fast and Furious series comes to blow off steam.

For more information and pictures on the process, check out the official build log.

Mean Machine components:

System 1

CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K

Mobo: ASUS Maximus VII Formula

GPU: ASUS GTX 1070 Strix SLI

RAM: AVEXIR Raiden Red Tesla 4GB DDR4 (x4)

SSD: V-Color 120GB TT Edition M.2

PSU: Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W

System 2

CPU: Intel Core i7 4820K

Mobo: ASUS X79 Deluxe V2

GPU: ASUS GTX Titan X

RAM: AVEXIR Raiden 4GB DDR3 (x4)

HDD: Seagate Firecuda 2TB

PSU: Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W