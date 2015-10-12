Build of the week: The Xpower Loader

So you can't climb into this Xpower Loader and grapple with a massive alien queen. I could see a toddler hopping in and tipping it over, taking out the dog. No one wants that. Instead, the Xpower Loader wrestles an intimidating combination of ones and zeroes to produce some truly regal oohs and ahhs. James Cameron would be proud, is what I'm saying.

Fresli János' homage to the Power Loader from Aliens is big, inside and out. Check out the ceiling in some of the pics for reference.

I’m a huge fan of scratch builds that go overboard like this. Functionally, the Xpower Loader is a failure. But as an exhibitionist piece, it’s amazing. The attitude around extravagant case mods like this are inspiring, because the M.O. is essentially, ‘Put a PC in it.” We could all learn a little from the aphorism. A fire hydrant? Now it’s a PC. A jar of peanut butter? Now it’s a PC. The floor? A PC. A puppy? It’s a P—well. Well, no.

A Power Loader built from scratch though, yeah. Great job on the build, Fresli. Check out the rest of the build log for a bunch of pictures that detail the process. Here’s what that sucker is made of.

Xpower Loader components: