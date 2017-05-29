Build of the week: a treasure chest filled with the finest loot

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

We all know one of life's greatest treasures is love, but if you combine love with a computer that can play videogames, then you find something better. It's an emotion we don't quite have a word for. Combine cool with love and you'll get close.

Cloove. Lool. Coolove.

We'll workshop it.

Anyway, this PC is also a treasure chest filled with 3D-printed coins. It can play games. It is good. The build comes from Xtreme Custom Computers, and while we don't have much on the construction process, I'd rather imagine they dug it up on a beach somewhere beneath a huge, LED-lit X. Dubbed the ITX Treasure, it's a compact PC with a clean look. That small space means it won't put the best builds to shame, but with such a sturdy, detailed custom chassis, it says what we're all thinking about our PCs most days.

For more pictures and information, check out the Xtreme Custom Computers Facebook page.