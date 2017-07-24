Build of the week: a flightless spaceship that will take you higher

Normally, I’d say that you shouldn’t pour jet fuel into your gaming PC, but Vega is the exception. (Please don’t pour jet fuel on your PC, also, where did you get that jet fuel?) A custom tower from modder S.PiC out of Russia, Vega is inspired by space travel, and specifically by two space programs designed to study Halley’s Comet at close range. I don’t think this version of Vega is going anywhere, but it can certainly take you places. Virtual places. Videogames, have you heard of them? It’s not packing top-of-the-line specs, though they’ll run Elite well enough.

Vega’s clean look is the result of a thorough plating of custom wood panels, airbrushed over to give the ship a classic, space-worn look. Some tasteful LED lighting gives the engines (doubling as case fans) temperature, and adjustable flaps make the whole ship feel a bit more like a functioning aircraft. That said, as convincing as it is, please don’t toss it off a building. Feel free to hoist it into your arms and run around the room screaming ‘vroooom, pew-pew, I’m a space explorer!’ all you like though.

For more information on the process, check out the official build log or S.PiC’s YouTube channel for a series documenting how Vega went from idea to luminous game-ship.

Vega components:

Chassis: Cooler Master MasterCase 5

Mobo: ASUS H170I-Pro

RAM: 32GB GEiL EVO Potenza DDR4-2400

GPU: ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1060 OC

PSU: Seasonic Prime 650 Titanium

SSD: Transcend SATA3 SSD370S & Transcend M.2 SSD MTS600

CPU: Intel Core i5 6400

CPU Cooler: CoolerMaster Hyper GeminII S524 V2

Fans: Cooler Master (MasterCase 5 pre-Installed FAN) 140mm & YHS 120mm