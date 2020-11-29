Build a theme park with pals in Parkitect's multiplayer update

Ever want to manage a theme park with your friends? Ever dreamed that Rollercoaster Tycoon was multiplayer? Parkitect is getting eight-player cooperative multiplayer on December 8th. Theme park management simulator Parkitect was pretty well-received by genre fans when it launched a couple years ago, and has gotten two DLC packs and a decent bit of free support since. The multiplayer update will be released on the two-year anniversary of the game's launch.

"Up to 8 people can play together, building the same park," said the developer. "You can see what the other people are doing - it's a bit like everyone is playing together on the same PC." The announcement of the update was accompanied by a nice little trailer that shows off the feature, above. As players join the game you can watch their cursor and selected object show up, then start manipulating, rotating, and placing new bits of park as the players go.

Seems like a lovely idea, because it's inevitable that in any group of people there will be someone who likes making nice little plazas with restaurants and gift shops and flowers (me), but also people who like making vomit comet roller coasters which ensure nobody will ever come back to the park (my friends).

You can find Parkitect for $30 on Steam, GOG, and Humble. It's 25% off in the Steam Autumn Sale, which ends December 1st.