Broken Sword hits Kickstarter goals, stretch goals promise Beneath A Steel Sky 2 for $1m

A Kickstarter drive to fund a new Broken Sword adventure game went live a couple of weeks ago. It's managed to hit the $400,000 target already, so the developers are pushing ahead for a $1,000,000 goal, which would provide enough funding to greenlight a sequel to Beneath a Steel Sky.

"For many years we have wanted to write a sequel to our 1994 classic adventure. If we reach this goal we will start work on this exciting, much-demanded project, and implement Easter eggs in Broken Sword: the Serpent's Curse, offering a glimpse of this futuristic dystopia," writes a Revolution rep in the latest Kickstarter update post .

A series of lesser stretch goals lead up to the BASS 2 remake. $500k will give Revolution the resources to implement some of the characters and puzzles they've had to cut so far. $650k will add "a whole swathe of adventuring in the exotic cradle of civilisation, exploring lost ruins and uncovering long forgotten secrets." The $800k target would provide the cash to fund the return of a number of classic characters, the addition of more easter eggs, and a director's commentary.

The developers are understandably pretty pleased with the quick turnaround on their initial $400k goal. "The whole team is dancing around the room in celebration. We are so excited. For the first time ever, we have full creative control of a Broken Sword game, and it's all down to you. We cannot thank you enough for your generous support!"

