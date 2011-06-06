Breaking: Kinect 'fun labs' to bring PC created community games to the Xbox 360

Kudo just announced Fun Labs, a selection of games and applications taken from creations built using the Kinect Development Kit, made free earlier this year on PC. Several demos were shown on stage during the show, including an avatar scanning application that would build an accurate avatar from a photograph. An art tool was also shown, which allows the player to move an image in 3D space, adding effects by tracing their fingers across the screen. Kinect Fun Labs "goes live today." More coming soon.