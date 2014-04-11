Bound By Flame footage looks mighty familiar

Oh, Bound By Flame! You couldn't make your influence more obvious without sneaking into Dark Souls' bedroom at night and rifling around in its underwear drawer. "What? This chainmail thong? No, no. I've always worn these." Perhaps conscious that most players are probably either already busy dashing themselves on the cruel rocks of From Software's new Souls game, or girding themselves to play it on PC from 25 April, the makers of Bound By Flame have released this video to remind us that, y'know, it's still a thing.

To be fair, (well, more fair), I do like the earnest-but-chipper voiceover style, which brings to mind the news broadcasts from Starship Troopers. The game also isn't unpleasant looking, and the chance to choose a companion – healer, tank, sorcerer, archer – should mean that regular death will at least be a little less lonely. Or, more embarrassing, depending on how you want to look at it.

Bound By Flame is developed by Spiders (presumably not literally, although how chilling would that be?) and published by Focus Home Interactive. It's out on 9 May, which really couldn't be timed much worse in terms of the PC market. Oh well, best of luck to you brave warrior. *Removes chain mail thong from corpse*