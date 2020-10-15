Borderlands 3 is getting another season pass in November

If you're not quite ready to toss Borderlands 3 aside yet, you'll soon have some more excuses to shoot and loot your way through the galaxy. Season Pass 2 is coming next month, letting you get your hands on a pair of add-ons that sound like they'll be a bit different from the more story-driven DLC like Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck.

First off, there's Designer's Cut, which gives each character an extra skill tree, introduces a new mode, Arms Race, and some more stuff that we'll be hearing about on October 20, when Gearbox starts showing off the DLC on Twitch.

The Designer's Cut will arrive when the pass launches on November 10, while the second DLC, Director's Cut, will arrive next spring. There are no details on that yet, though we can make some assumptions based on the title, which suggests tweaks to the base game and maybe some things that were left on the cutting room floor. New looks for all four characters will also be included in the pass.

To catch an early glimpse of the new stuff, you can check out Amara and FL4K's new skill trees on the Borderlands Twitch Channel on October 20 at 5 pm BST/9 am PDT. On October 22, you'll be able to see Moze and Zane's new skills in action, completing the quartet of skill tree reveals. Arms Race, meanwhile, will make its debut on October 29, followed by the first live demo on October 30. The skill trees will also be revealed on each character's respective page on the Borderlands 3 site.