Borderlands 3's next DLC will stick you in some dude's head

Borderlands 3's fourth expansion will cram you and your co-op pals inside the mind of a possibly familiar character—at least if you used the Borderlands 2 Psycho DLC. It's Krieg, who I am informed is apparently the "most badass psycho of them all." Take a gander at the reveal trailer above.

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck delves into what makes Borderlands' psychos tick. According to your old pal Patricia Tannis, they've all been driven insane by knowledge of Vaulthalla, a laboriously-named place of legend. The key to getting there is in the mind of Krieg, so in you go to dig it out.

Inside Krieg's noggin, you'll help him "process his traumatic memories by blasting his inner demons to bits, and try not to succumb to lunacy inside Krieg's fractured mindscapes." Oh, videogames.

You'll have to fight enemies conjured up by Krieg, perform challenges to expand his mind and help Tannis with her research. You'll also be able to get your hands on legendary weapons and gear that you'll be able to use when you're not trapped some guy's head.

The new campaign, gear and cosmetics will only be available if you've got the season pass or purchase the DLC separately, but all Borderlands 3 players will get an increased level cap, bumping it up to 65. This will be the last level cap increased for the foreseeable future, says Gearbox.

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck is due out on September 10. In the meantime, take a look at some screenshots below.