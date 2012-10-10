Borderlands 2 DLC expansion revealed as "Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty"

Borderlands 2 looks like it will receive a piratically-themed expansion, if the sleuthing of PS3Trophies is anything to go by. The PS3 version of the game received a title update yesterday, and eagle-eyed members of the community quickly spotted a number of extra trophies (otherwise known as "achievements" to me and thee) which made reference to an expansion titled "Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty".

Pseudo-spoilery details beyond the jump.

The achievements are Treasure Hunter, for completing the mission "X Marks the Spot"; Gadabout, for discovering all named locations in Oasis and the surrounding Pirate's Booty areas; and Completionist, for completing all Pirate's Booty side missions.

This all points to an expansion which introduces substantial new areas - as does the digging among some Steam files by members of the Gearbox forums . They've turfed up further details of what we might expect from the DLC, though it's stressed that this is not representative of whatever final release Gearbox puts out. The additions have been interpreted as follows: a new head for each class, a new rarity level, new items and weapons, a bunch of new bosses, multiple raids and more.

Hopefully, Gearbox will announce something concrete in the future, not that they really need to hurry - we're still busy happily stomping around with the Mechromancer .

Spotted via Joystiq .