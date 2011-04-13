Blizzcon ticket sale dates and pricing announced

Blizzcon is happening on October 21 and 22 at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California. The two day event will celebrate all things Blizzard, with plenty of costume competitions, game announcements and tournaments taking place across the weekend. Blizzard have announced ticket sale dates and the pricing scheme. Read on for details.

Standard tickets will cost $175 each and will go on sale in two batches at 10AM PST on May 21 and 7PM PST on May 25. If you want to start the weekend in style, then there are 200 tickets available for the Benefit Dinner beforehand, priced at $500 each.

Finally, if you can't make it to California, Blizzard will be offering virtual tickets at $39.99 each. These will give you access to live streams of the event, including the opening ceremony and coverage of the various tournaments that will be taking place over the weekend. For more information on the event, check out the Blizzcon 2011 site .