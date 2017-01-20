Blizzard is coming to the PC Gamer Weekender

We're excited to announce that Blizzard is attending this year’s PC Gamer Weekender, held at the Olympia in London on February 18-19. The studio will be showcasing its first-person shooter Overwatch (which we’ve heard is something of a popular title).

That's all the big news for now, but keep your eyes peeled for further details on Blizzard’s presence at the Weekender—we’ll have more to announce in coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, check out the PC Gamer Weekender site to learn more about the event and how to attend. Overwatch will sit alongside many other PC games that will be available to play at the Weekender, along with board games, hardware workshops, speakers, and more.

Follow the PC Gamer Weekender on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news, and buy your tickets in advance here. We hope to see you there!