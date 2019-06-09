Blair Witch Project is getting its own first-person horror game

Even if the Blair Witch Project became its own worst enemy with its silly sequels, I still really love the original movie. So it's a big surprise to see it turned into a first-person horror game which was just revealed at the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference. Called simply Blair Witch, the trailer didn't show much other than hinting that you're looking for a missing person in the woods and you have a dog that's your sidekick. If you've seen any of the movies, you can fill in the rest of the details from there. I particularly like the homage to the first film, wherein the main character dies just before seeing someone having a creepy time-out in the corner.

There's not a lot to go on from the trailer, though. But we won't have to wait that long anyway because Blair Witch is coming out on August 30.