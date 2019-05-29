Black Ops 4 in the Humble Monthly Bundle now has Zombies, too

Earlier this month the Humble Store led off its latest Humble Monthly Bundle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition, a version of the game that includes standard multiplayer modes and Blackout battle royale, but no Zombies. The Battle Edition normally goes for $40 on Battle.net, so $12 for that plus whatever else the bundle ends up dropping is undeniably a good deal.

Now it's an even better deal, because now it's got zombies too: Humble Bundle announced today that the Battle Edition in the monthly bundle has been upgraded to the Standard Edition, which includes the Zombies mode along with multiplayer and Blackout, plus a handful of bonus items: A Black Ops outfit for all specialists, the Sitting Bull gesture, and the Black Ops Skull calling card, emblem, sticker, and tag.

The closest analog to the Standard Edition currently listed on Battle.net is the Spectre Rising Edition, which includes bonus items from the recently launched Operation Spectre Rising. That lists for $60, so if you've been waiting for an opportunity to pick up Black Ops 4 on the cheap, this may be your shot.

As always, the bundle will also include a number of other games that will unlock on June 7. It's available for purchase at humblebundle.com until June 6.