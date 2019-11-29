Black Friday monitor deals 2019

The high holiday of capitalism has arrived and Black Friday monitor deals are available now. Because they're such big-ticket items, a good deal on a monitor can save you hundreds of dollars, and might also make a piece of gear normally out of your spending range more viable.

Monitors with high refresh rates (typically with IPS and VA panels) still cost a premium, and so do feature like G-Sync and HDR, but they're worth it. A high-end gaming monitor can make a real difference in your PC setup. It's a big investment that can last you years. We're only picking deals that are genuine discounts—sometimes retailers list massive discounts over the list price even if a display hasn't sold at that price in ages.

For more information, check out our guide to the best gaming monitors. It's a good idea to think about whether or not you also plan to buy a new PC or upgrade your existing system in the near future. If so, you might want to go for that 1440p high refresh rate display in anticipation of a rig that can drive it.

We'll continue to update this page throughout the weekend and on into Cyber Monday. For deals on other hardware, check out our big guide to Black Friday deals.

Top 5 Black Friday monitor deals right now

Best high refresh rate gaming monitor deals

The best gaming monitors have a high refresh rate. 144Hz to 240Hz is typical, though even a 100Hz display will make a big difference compared to an ordinary 60Hz monitor. Here are the best deals on high refresh rate gaming monitors.

Samsung 32" 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor | $299.99 (Save $40)

As an alternative to the above, this is basically the same display only five inches larger. Still VA and FreeSync, and you can even give forced G-Sync a shot (though it's not officially qualified).View Deal

UK high refresh rate gaming monitor deals

Acer Predator XB271HU| £469.96 at Amazon (save £230)

The Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz (not Abmiprz) is a 27-inch flat IPS gaming monitor with up to 1440p resolutions, Nvidia G-Sync, and an overclocked refresh rate of 165Hz.View Deal

Best 4K gaming monitor deals

ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ| $1,100 (save $400)

The ultimate in gaming monitors: 4K, 144Hz, IPS, and HDR. This is an extremely lucrative deal and one of the lowest prices we've seen from ASUS. Worth it, if you want the best.View Deal

UK 4K gaming monitor deals

Best curved and ultrawide gaming monitor deals

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor | $169 (Save $90)

Aside from the curve, there's nothing fancy about this display: it's a 1080p, 60Hz entry level monitor. But if you're on a budget, this is a great deal, as this display usually goes for $200 to $250. View Deal

MSI Optix MAG271CQR 27" curved gaming monitor | $249.99 (Save $120)

Cheaper than we've ever seen this monitor on Amazon, this Microcenter deal gets you a 1440p VA monitor with FreeSync and a 144Hz refresh rate at a great price. MSI claims it's G-Sync compatible as well.View Deal

UK curved and ultrawide monitor deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Black Friday monitors—when do they go on sale?

Make sure to keep an eye on the monitors you're considering because you can expect to see sales running straight into Christmas. There's usually a bit of a lull in early December, but with Cyber Monday happening on December 2 and all the deals from that expected to run until a week after (December 9) then you're realistically going to be seeing cheap prices on monitors right up until Christmas eve.

In terms of knowing when to pounce, that's a bit trickier. Most retailers save their absolute best deals for Black Friday itself, but there's really no guarantee that your chosen monitor will be a part of that. There's always a headline laptop or two, and you'll definitely find plenty of quality keyboards and mice, but because monitors vary so much and cater to specific needs, it's unlikely that the specific screen you want becomes a headline deal.

Our advice: If it's late-November or December and you see a decent discount on the gaming monitor you want, don't hold out for a deal that might be better. Grab it.

How to save money on monitors during Black Friday

Perhaps the biggest problem with Black Friday is that the choice of offers is too bewildering. Every online store is shouting loud about everything it's selling, and it's tough to cut through the madness to separate the genuinely good deals from the overpriced garbage. While we'll be here to guide you during the event itself, here are some money saving tips to help you navigate the savings.

1. Know what you need in advance

Don't be dazzled by retailers trying to sell you the benefits you don't actually need on your gaming monitor. Sure, it'd be great to have a 4K display and, oh gosh, you'll save 20 percent on this super shiny panel that does all kinds of 4K but... is the rest of your rig really up to that? And will it be 4K ready any time soon? Would you rather boost your fps instead, and get a monitor with an ultra-fast refresh rate? If you sort the rough spec that you're actually looking for before the sales begin, and look at the screens that offer best-in-class performance for those things, it's easier to cut through the noise and find what you're looking for.

2. Keep a couple of price comparison sites bookmarked

While PC Gamer will be bringing you the best deals we can find on monitors, you need to decide whether or not you're buying at the right price for you. Looking at price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel can give you a sense of your chosen monitor's price history, and whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. It's often tempting to hold out for the 'lowest price ever' but our advice is to just look for a decent saving and not get too hung up on the screen hitting rock bottom, because that might not happen during Black Friday and—before you know it—the gaming monitor of your dreams is back up to full price.

3. Look out for extras

What we're increasingly starting to find is that retailers will offer extra items with gaming monitors to sweeten a specific deal. So, whereas you might see that Asus monitor you've been desperate to buy at the same price on Amazon, Newegg and B&H, one of those sites may give you a rebate, or a code for some free games, or a discount code that is only valid when you check out. It pays to have a nice long read of each product description to make sure you're not missing out on some cheeky extras.