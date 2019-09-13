We spend a lot of our time hunting down flashy tech with low prices over Black Friday and the holiday season, but Black Friday gaming chair deals are just as worth the effort. A good gaming seat can make long sessions so much more comfortable. Regardless of what you're playing on—be it the best gaming PC or the best gaming laptop —it genuinely makes a difference thanks to increased lumbar support and superior cushioning. Yes, it sounds pretentious. But when you'll be using a chair for hours on end, you want it to be somewhere comfy to park your butt.

Luckily for us, major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and beyond start offering Black Friday deals (including Black Friday gaming chair deals) at every opportunity to one-up each other. And because the best gaming chairs can be expensive, this price war is great news for us. With that in mind, we've included the top offers here.

But what should you be looking for when it comes to finding a great gaming chair? One of the main things we look for is adjustability; the price of your Black Friday gaming chair won't matter if it's uncomfortable. No chair will fit you perfectly right off the bat, so being able to fiddle with the height, tilt, rotation of the arm rests, and more is essential to finding something that suits you. We also look for premium building-materials. That doesn't mean you'll need genuine leather and gilt, but if you're going to be spending a lot of time parked in it, you want something that'll last. As a final rule of thumb, just be aware of what you'll need it for. Are you going to be working in an office or at home playing on your gaming rig? That may influence the appearance of the chair you want to buy.

Black Friday gaming chair deals—when do they go on sale?

Even though actual Black Friday is not until November 29—yup, put it in your calendar already—we reckon that Black Friday gaming chair deals will start flying about the place long before we get to that day and date.

We have seen prices begin to be pulled down in the couple of weeks preceding the big day as part of 'early Black Friday deals', so it'll be worth your while keeping your ears to the internet from about Friday November 15 (ish). At the other end of the spectrum, the Black Friday gaming chair deals will probably run well into December and onto Christmas. And remember Cyber Monday is occurring on December 2, so you'll find deals ploughing on into Advent and basically continuing without pause until Christmas time—which will then themselves run into the January sales. Woo.

Generally, in terms of when to actually pull the trigger, you're best bet is to wait until Black Friday itself to give yourself the best chance of a mega deal. But from then on, and particularly as we go over into Cyber Monday and into early December, don't hang about. Grab whatever saves you the most and gets you the best product.

Black Friday gaming chair deals from 2018 (expired)

Naturally they aren't available now, but last year's Black Friday gaming chair deals will offer great points of reference and an idea of what specific offers could come around this year. Below are a few from across the price spectrum to represent what was going on last year. Expect a huge variety this time around, perhaps with similar price cuts.

E-WIN Flash XL Series | $274 at Newegg (61% off)

This chair is normally a whopping $700, so at 61% off it's definitely worth considering. The Flash XL Series is so big it's more of a throne, but that extra size means it's extra comfortable and highly adjustable. View Deal

Vitesse Gaming Office Chair w/ Carbon Fiber | $100 at Newegg (55% off)

Vitesse is a well-known and respected chair manufacturer, and this deep discount on their mainstay gaming chair is a great bargain. If you don't fancy the red and black look, there's other colors you can choose from at relatively similar costs. View Deal

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Secretlab NeueChair | $549 at Secretlab (21% off)

We've partnered with Secretlab, one of the best chair manufacturers, to offer an exclusive $10 off coupon for their new NeueChair, which is already discounted by $150. Use the code FutureExclusive10 at checkout to get the extra $10 off. View Deal

How to save money on gaming chair during Black Friday

The trickiest bit about Black Friday is the sheer weight of offers available to you—there's almost too much choice, and every single online retailer is shouting about their discounts. Because it can be hard to cut through that noise and sort good reductions from overpriced rubbish, we've got a few tips to help you save money.

1. Draw up a shortlist in advance

In the first instance, we'd recommend checking out our list of good gaming chairs if you haven't already. It's a detailed but easy-to-understand rundown of all the best seats on the market right now and why they're worth your time. This will help point you in the right direction; single out any that appeal to you and keep an eye on their Amazon/Walmart/Best Buy (etc) listings over Black Friday. That'll stop you from becoming overwhelmed. Handily, our guide lists the best prices right there on the page to save you time as well as money.

2. Keep a couple of price comparison sites bookmarked

Although the team at PC Gamer will bring you every bargain, discount, and offer we can, it's worth keeping tabs on some price comparison sites too. These will help you figure out if a deal is actually any good. For example, the likes of CamelCamelCamel can fill you in on a gaming chair's price history by giving its average price and lowest/highest cost. Just don't fixate too much on getting the 'lowest ever price'—it may not happen during Black Friday, and if you wait too long the gaming chair you wanted could jump back up to full price.

3. Always be prepared to be surprised

No-one can ever be sure what offer is coming around the corner, so stay on your toes and be ready to act fast. A bargain could pop up at any moment, and you can be sure the best ones will sell out quickly. In other words, check in with the product you want (and this page, for that matter) regularly.

Best gaming chair deals right now

If your current chair is in a total state, or if you don't want to hang around until the Black Friday gaming chair deals roll in themselves, there are some offers out in the wild right now. We've rounded up the best ones so you can weigh up whether to pull the trigger now, or hope the price of your favorites come down during Black Friday itself.

Arozzi Vernazza gaming chair | $283 at Amzon (save $116)

This is a fine gaming chair from Arozzi, and with a massive discount. Other colors are available too, but none with their prices are slashed as much as the black model.View Deal

