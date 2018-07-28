Looks like Shroud's Charity Showdown grenade wasn't bugged after all (Updated)

Update: So, on first look, the grenade seems to land right between the two players in the clip above, and yet somehow doesn't kill them when it explodes, which made the casters (and me) think it was a bug.

However, some people in the comments have pointed out that, actually, it's the camera angle that's off, and that the grenade lands a fair distance away. It's close enough to do damage, but far enough to avoid killing the two players.

You can see the proof below, tweeted out by one of the PUBG team. The short clip from another angle shows the grenade bouncing over the players' heads, while the image shows where the grenade actually ends up. Now, you can make your own mind up about whether it's close enough to warrant finishing off a downed enemy, but it's definitely not a bug.

It's starting to look like that "bugged" frag grenade from @shroud wasn't actually a bug at all. Here's the 'nade from another perspective (where it clearly bounced much further). Trying to learn more about this to confirm: https://t.co/M5t78q7MBlJuly 27, 2018

Original story: "How is he alive?" was the call from caster Pansy, summing up what everybody who watched the clip above was thinking.

Shroud , battling in a 1v2 during the PUBG Charity Showdown, had just popped a ridiculous headshot on Vard to send him to his knees on a rooftop. Vard's teammate, DerOlli, was nearby, and scampered over to revive his ally. It was an opportunity too good to miss.

Shroud pulled out a grenade, jumped and released it. It looped through the air, bounced once, and nestled perfectly between his two enemies. And then...well, you saw what happened, leaving the casters in a stunned, slightly awkward silence.

I've never actually encountered this type of glitch in regular play, but it shows just how big an issue bugs remain for PUBG, which its creator Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, has admitted is not yet ready to become a major esport.