BioWare reveals Anthem, its new sci-fi adventure

BioWare unveiled its next game at EA Play today—this is, as we understand it, the new IP from the Edmonton studio that was lightly teased while Mass Effect: Andromeda was in production. Thankfully, we don't have to call it 'the new IP' anymore: it's Anthem.

"The wall. It's our armor," speaks a voice in the teaser, recalling Attack on Titan. "It protects us from what lies beyond."

The teaser leaves us with tons of questions, but we won't have to wait long: The full gameplay reveal is coming tomorrow at Microsoft's press conference. Here's the full conference schedule.