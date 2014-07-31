BioWare adds new "Spark" teaser to "You've Been Chosen" website

A new teaser entitled "Spark" has appeared on BioWare's "You've Been Chosen" website. It's slightly longer than the "Nightmare" video that turned up last week , but unfortunately it's not any more informative.

A young man sits alone at a table in an empty diner, drawing circles on a napkin with a black marker. It is nighttime, and raining. His phone rings. The caller is unknown; he ignores it. It immediately rings again, and again he dismisses the call. Then a third time, and now he's annoyed. Why won't this person leave him alone?

Suddenly, lightning! Zappo-KABLAM! Beef fried rice everywhere!

The hooded stranger watches.

I actually quite enjoy a good videogame tease, even when I have absolutely no idea what it means, as is the case here. But it seems very likely related to BioWare's collaboration with Failbetter Games that was announced in February: The whole "You've Been Chosen" thing is deeply weird, as you'd expect from the studio behind Fallen London, and BioWare's Aaryn Flynn has already confirmed that the game isn't being developed by either of its Canadian studios, nor is it the "completely new IP" teased at E3 .

The video is accompanied by a cryptic message , slightly changed from the one that preceded it. "Do you know they are watching? Your power is rising. Cologne, Germany. 08.13.14." The obvious implication is that all, or at least some, will be revealed at Gamescom , which runs from August 13 to 17 in—you guessed it—Cologne.