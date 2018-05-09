Bethesda reacts to Rage 2 leak

Earlier today, Walmart Canada accidentally posted a list of new games, some announced and others not, that will presumably be revealed next month at E3. One of the surprise games on the list is Rage 2. The original Rage wasn't exactly a smash hit that demanded a sequel, after all, and neither Bethesda nor id Software have dropped a hint about it since Bethesda vice president of marketing Pete Hines allowed that Rage may have sold well enough to warrant a sequel. That was two years ago.

Not long after reports of the Walmart leak began to surface, the official Rage Twitter account, which had been dormant since mid-2015, sprang to life—not with a confirmation, or a denial, but... something else.

Hey @WalmartCanada here are a few notes. pic.twitter.com/R1od2aTEMCMay 9, 2018

Take it for what it's worth, but I have a feeling that we'll be seeing more activity from that account in the relatively near future. Hines suggested the same thing, retweeting that helpful bit of advice while noting, "This is why we can't have nice things."

I could be off-base, but I also get the feeling that he's not entirely happy about it.