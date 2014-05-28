Battlecry trailer shows violence and Cossacks

It seems that all of this year's new games are being announced just slightly before E3, and while that might make for a disappointing show, it definitely makes for an exciting Wednesday afternoon. Battlecry is the newest of the new announcements, and is a free-to-play action game that looks like a cross between Team Fortress 2 and Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. It's set in a world designed by Half-Life 2's Viktor Antonov, in which gunpowder is banned and Cossacks and Royal Marines are at war.

The new Battlecry site explains how the game will work:

"Take on the role of an elite warrior and engage in brutal, high-action, 32-player battles in a variety of gameplay modes. Responsive, smooth controls unleash violent, high-impact, and stunning combo attacks previously reserved for modern brawlers. Dynamic movement allows you to seamlessly grapple, evade and mantle to quickly cover distances and evade the other team. Engage in combat and use the game's Adrenaline system to unlock special powers for a short time or conserve Adrenaline to unleash your lethal Ultimate ability when the time is right."

In his announcement post , executive producer Rich Vogel tackles the free-to-play concerns that many will already have. "Our commitment to community and players also means ensuring that BATTLECRY's core gameplay experience will always be free. You only purchase the items you want - things to change your appearance or to add something special. In our games, it's skill and time spent in the game that determines success; there are no purchases you must make simply to remain competitive."

That's not the only thing Battlecry will need to get right. As a melee-based action game, the feel of the combat is going to be essential to its chance as a lasting title. Still, after Antonov's work on Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, I've got strong hopes that it will look distinct. And hey, at least it's not a bloody MOBA.

