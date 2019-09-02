The best USB Wi-Fi adapter 2019

It seems a little crazy that Wi-Fi isn’t a standard feature on motherboards in 2019, but if you’re building a gaming PC there’s still a good chance you’re going to need one of the best USB Wi-Fi adapters. Even if you have wireless support, or use a gaming laptop, an external Wi-Fi adapter may improve the stability of your connection, especially if you can pair it with one of the best gaming routers at home.

And just like with the best gaming routers, you may balk when you see how much it costs to buy the best possible USB Wi-Fi adapter. It’s not particularly glamorous spending upwards of $80 to add Wi-Fi to your PC, especially when there are some very cheap options out there. That said, like buying a high-end router, you will likely find that the increase in performance is worth the investment. If you play games online, you want the best possible connection, and a good Wi-Fi adapter will help you get it. Based on our testing, the best USB Wi-Fi adapters support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz broadband and work consistently at short, medium, and long distances. We tested our recommendations using NetPerf, a program for testing network stability.

1. Trendnet TEW-809UB

Best full size Wi-Fi adapter

Standard: AC1900 IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | Frequencies: 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Dimensions: 85 x 75 x 20 mm (3.35 x 2.95 x 0.79 in.) | Weight: 48g (1.7 oz)

Fast AC1900 speeds

Great range

Doesn't support MU-MIMO

Too bulky for travel

There are nano adapters at the tiny end of the scale, and at the opposite end is the Trendnet TEW-809UB . This networking device tosses portability out the window, for faster AC1900 (N600, AC1300) speeds and serious antennas. You can count ‘em as there are no less than four external antennas, all positionable with a strength of 5 dBi each. There is only a driver provided, but no software. Rather, Windows is in control of the networking duties. The adapter does not support MU-MIMO, but does support Beamforming.

In use, the Trendnet TEW-809UB is rock stable and fast. It retails for $109, with a street price on Amazon of $79. It puts its antennas to good use, beating every other adapter tested on our new wireless fringe location testing—on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. For using Wi-Fi in a challenging situation with a poor signal, this is the adapter to go with.

2. ASUS USB-AC68

Best portable USB Wi-Fi adapter

Standard: AC1900 IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | Frequencies: 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Dimensions: 4.52 x 1.18 x 0.68 in | Weight: 44g (1.6 oz)

Plugs directly into USB or included cradle

Two deployable antennas

Mediocre 2.4GHz performance

The Asus USB-AC68 adapter features a novel folding design that incorporates dual deployable antennas. It includes a USB 3.0 connection, the AC1900 standard, Asus AiRadar Beamforming, and MU-MIMO via a 3x4 antenna design. The results are a bit of a mixed bag as this Asus adapter lags in the 2.4 GHz tests at both distances. While the 5 GHz tests are much stronger, it still wasn't the fastest at either the close or far distance tested.

While the Trendnet TEW-809UB is our favorite Wi-Fi adapter for its performance and range, it isn't exactly the most compact or portable solution. For those who are hoping to use their adapter for gaming on the road, the Asus USB-AC68 is a much better choice with its street price of $75. The adapter includes a cradle for use at home but can be plugged directly into a USB port for easy travel.

3. Edimax EW-7833UAC

Best mid range USB Wi-Fi adapater

Standard: AC1750 IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | Frequencies: 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Dimensions: 87.1 x 27 x 18 mm (3.4 x 1.1 x .7 in) | Weight: 23g (.81 oz)

Dominated throughput tests

Deployable antenna

Poor performance at long distances

The Edimax EW-7833UAC is the update to our previous budget adapter pick, the EW-7822UAC. While many mainstream adapters suffice with AC1200 specs, this Edimax EW-7833UAC takes it a notch up with AC1750 speeds (N450, AC1300). Installation was simple, with Windows 10 managing the settings. While it is similar in size to other mainstream adapters, it cleverly features a small deployable piece that contains three antennas to increase range and throughput, along with support for both MU-MIMO and Beamforming technology.

The EW-7833UAC smoked the competition, with class leading throughput on four of the six tests, which included both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies. We came away particularly impressed on the close 5 GHz test of 298.9 Mbps, much faster than some other respectable adapters could muster. The only real weakness was on the far tests where this adapter gave up a little ground to the competition. Perhaps the best part is that the street price of this adapter is $34 making these kinds of speeds affordable for all.

Best nano USB Wi-Fi adapter

Standard: AC1200 802.11ac | Frequencies: 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Dimensions: 40.64 X 18.03 X 11.94 mm (1.6 x .71 x .47 in) | Weight: 5.9g (.21 oz)

Very compact

Supports MU-MIMO

Slower 2.4GHz speeds

The Linksys WUSB6300 gets termed "micro" by the Linksys folks, and is quite small. It offers AC1200 speeds, which translates to about 860Mbps via 5GHz, and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz. Even with the diminutive size, it supports the latest technology for wireless adapters, including MU-MIMO and Beamforming.

This tiny device balances its small size against more than decent range and throughput. While the spec does limit the 2.4GHz scores, the speeds on 5GHz, even on the longer distance tests, bring home the win for throughput on three of the six tests for this increasingly competitive category of adapter. The longer distance tests for this adapter are even more impressive when you compare it against its class competition that fall short in the wireless fringe testing. The list price of $40 makes the Linksys WUSB6300 a great choice for an adapter to toss in a bag with your notebook or to carry as a backup.

5. Trendnet TEW-805UB

Best budget USB Wi-Fi adapter

Standard: AC1200 IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | Frequencies: 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Dimensions: 80 x 27 x 12 mm (3.1 x 1 x 0.5 in.) | Weight: 20 g (0.7 oz)

Bargain price

Decent range

Speed isn't great

While many of us want to drive a Porsche or Ferrari, more of us end up driving Honda Civics or Toyota Corollas. For those that want the bargain basement of a USB wireless adapter, we recommend the Trendnet TEW-805UB, the little brother to our best full size adapter pick, the Trendnet TEW-809UB.

This Trendnet adapter is sized just right—compact, while not so easy to lose. The textured outer surface also effectively keeps it from getting all smudged. While it did not win any crowns on throughput, it still had solid speeds across the board, except for the 2.4 GHz fringe test, but recall that we originally started using this location to test extenders as in a Wi-Fi deadspot, this Trendnet adapter still managed 61.5 Mbps of throughput, and all of its other scores were quite a bit higher.

How we test USB Wi-Fi adapters

Testing was done for throughput using NetPerf software. A desktop with a Gigabit Ethernet port (10/100/1000) is used to send the data via a wired connection to the router. Three test runs were done on each wireless adapter at each of the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, at three distances: close, far and fringe, with the highest throughput of each parameter reported. The router used is the ASUS RT-AX88U, our top gaming router. The throughput is tested at a “close” 8’ (2.4m) distance with direct line of sight, and also at a "far" 30’ (9.1m) distance with an obstructing floor and wall in the way, as well as some metal ductwork intervening. For this revision, we added tests in a Wi-Fi "fringe" location, that we started using for our best wireless extender , guide except we did not plug in an extender to make the wireless connection more challenging for the wireless adapter and to test their antennas.