Best CPU deals in August

It’s too hot to go outside, so maybe it’d be better to find a project that lets you stay inside… Like upgrading your PC with one of the best CPU deals in stores at the moment. If you’re taking on a project like this spur of the moment, chances are you want to avoid spending too much. AMD just released its new Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, so many of last year’s models are going on sale. Likewise, new Intel 10th gen core processors launching before you know it, so Intel prices are likely poised to drop any second. Likewise, You may even be able to get one of the current best CPUs for gaming on sale, since they are about to be replaced.
For the moment, we’re still recommending the Intel Core i9-9900K if you can afford it—we’re still testing the Ryzen 3000 processors—but there are a lot of great options available right now.
CPU prices are likely going to fall and keep falling, you may want to hold off until next month or so if you want the absolute best deal: We’ll only know what good and what’s bad once the dust settles and you know what the new standard prices become. That said, right now everything’s going to feel like a great deal because the prices will go lower than what they were before. If you’re ready to build or upgrade, it may be better to pick something up and revel in the deal you’re getting.
Intel CPUs
Intel Core i7-9700K | 8 cores | 8 threads | $359 (save $50)
One of our top CPUs has around 12% off right now at Amazon. It's a powerful CPU, and will last you for a while, even with the 10nm chips coming through. (Posted: 8/2/19)View Deal
Intel Core i5-9600K | 6 cores | 6 threads | $244 (save $18)
Despite the low thread count, $244 for a Coffee Lake i5 is a solid deal, and this is a neat CPU regardless. It was cheaper in June, so you may have missed out a little. (Posted: 8/2/19)View Deal
Intel Core i7-8700K | 6 cores | 12 threads | $349 (save $100)
A great gaming processor, still, and now with a nice chunk of change knocked off the price. No, you wouldn't pay more than $380 for this new, so the saving isn't quite as massive as Walmart says. (Posted: 8/2/19)View Deal
AMD CPUs
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G | 4 cores | 8 Threads | $80 (save $30)
If budget really is an issue this Ryzen 3 will serve you well for less than $80. It'll help you run Apex Legends and Fortnite at 60fps, when paired with a moderate GPU. (Posted: 8/2/19)View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 + Wraith Stealth Cooler | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $133 ($66 off)
This is a last-gen Ryzen processor, but it just dropped by 33% and has a Wraith Stealth Cooler. (Posted: 8/2/19)View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $149 ($80 off)
The 2600X is AMD's current mid-range consumer CPU and was originally listed at $220. So you're saving about $80 here. (Posted: 8/2/19)View Deal
