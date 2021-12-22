I've really enjoyed using the Warzone Cooper Carbine so far in Pacific. It's a versatile weapon that you can quite easily kit out to be a powerful sidekick. It's a shorter-ranged AR than other guns of its type like the NZ-41 and Automaton, but with the right loadout, it packs a serious punch.

So, here are the best Cooper Carbine loadouts for Warzone. One's a mid-range sniper support build and the other changes the Cooper Carbine into a pseudo-SMG. Both are really fun to play with, so here's how to give them a go.

The best sniper-support Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

Every attachment we're using here is to ensure the Cooper Carbine is the perfect complement to the Swiss K31—my favourite quick-scoping sniper. Of course, the Kar98k is still more than viable in this situation too.

Like all the Vanguard weapons added to Warzone Pacific, you can chuck a whopping ten attachments on the Cooper Carbine, and since we're looking to boost the gun's accuracy at medium ranges, it works well as a sniper-support gun, the Mercury Silencer and 22" Cooper Custom are the first steps to accomplishing this, particularly since the weapon has a great deal of mobility already. We're sacrificing a bit of that to maximise the Cooper Carbine's strength at range, but the silencer does a good job of keeping you off the enemy radar when you fire.

The main perk of the Cooper Custom barrel? It boosts your fire rate, essentially improving the amount of damage you're dealing per second and speeding up your time-to-kill. Further, the Carver Foregrip and Pine Tar Grip both help improve your gun's accuracy whilst compromising ADS speed, but the Cooper Carbine aims down sights pretty swiftly in its original form, so it won't feel like you're taking years to get sights trained on your enemy after tagging them with a sniper shot.

As with any Vanguard assault rifle, I'm going with the Lengthened ammunition type. It's hugely powerful in Warzone Pacific compared to its performance in Vanguard because of the longer ranges across which you need to fire.

Then there are the .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags. It's important to have as much ammo capacity as possible on the Cooper Carbine. This mag is unique in that it houses larger calibre ammunition, meaning you have a slightly lower fire rate, but that's offset by the Cooper Custom barrel anyway. And it improves bullet damage, velocity, and range.

Finally, I'd like to mention the Vital perk: it boosts the damage you do to enemy torsos at the cost of a bit of recoil control. We've already been boosting the Carbine's accuracy big time, so there's no need to worry too much about it, and grabbing that extra damage when you aren't hitting the enemy in the head is so powerful at longer ranges.

The best SMG-style Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optic: ZC2 1.35x Lens

ZC2 1.35x Lens Stock: Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

With this Cooper Carbine's SMG build, you're going for close-range damage at the cost of ranged prowess. That's why the STG44 is the secondary of choice: You need something that beefs up your ranged potential and destroys your targets where the Carbine is too weak.

So, what are we doing to maximise damage? The 22" Cooper Custom is still here—it's not great for sprint-out time, but the increased fire rate, combined with with Recoil Booster and the Compressed Rounds and their fire rate boosts, mean your damage values will be utterly wild.

Of course, your accuracy is disgustingly bad with the Cooper Carbine's SMG loadout, but that's not what you're here for. This loadout is all about speed. The Ragdoll G45 Skeletal stock, Fabric Grip, and M3 Ready Grip absolutely shred your recoil control. You shouldn't care about this though, especially when your ADS speed and general movement speed is so much faster. Even the Fleet perk will help with this big time: your movement and weapon-swap speed can be increased with it.