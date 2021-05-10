The best CARV.2 loadouts for Warzone

What is the best Warzone CARV.2 loadout? The new tactical rifle isn't quite on par with the likes of the current M16, or the DMR in its heyday, but it's always fun to try out a brand new firearm. This weapon is surprisingly versatile, so it's really easy to squeeze it into your Season 3 loadouts.
Just like other in-season weapons, you need to complete a weapon-unlock challenge to get your hands on the new gun. I'm sure you'll make quick work of this, but I've included some tips below to help you speed through the challenge in Warzone and Cold War. Once it's safely nestled in your inventory, here are a couple of Warzone CARV.2 loadouts to try out in your next match, along with the attachments that are worth grinding for.
Unlock the CARV.2
How to unlock the CARV.2 in Warzone and Cold War
To unlock the CARV.2 tactical rifle for free, you need to rapidly kill two or more players using a tactical rifle in ten different matches. If you'd prefer to begin unlocking attachments straight away, you can buy the Plastik Prototype bundle for 1200 COD Points in the store to immediately unlock the Konsole CARV.2 blueprint.
Warzone
Plunder is the best Warzone mode in which to unlock new weapons as you can keep respawning over the course of the match. The M16 is a meta monster in Season 3, so I recommend equipping this loadout before dropping into Plunder to hunt down your prey:
- Muzzle: Agency Silencer
- Barrel: 16.3" Rapid Fire
- Optic: Millstop Reflex
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd
Black Ops - Cold War
If you own Cold War, Multiplayer mode is the fastest route for getting your hands on the new tactical rifle. Jump into one of the playlists, select your tactical rifle loadout of choice, then score some rapid kills.
As always, it's essential for you to see the game through to the end, rather than quitting straight after you've secured your eliminations. Your progress won't track if you choose to dip out early. You want to ensure that your progress is tracked properly and the matches aren't very long anyway. To speed up the process even further, queue into the Hardcore versions of Cold War's maps as everyone spawns with significantly lower HP.
Ranged CARV.2 setup
The best CARV.2 Warzone loadout for covering all ranges
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Silencer
- Barrel: 22.3" Cavalry Lancer
- Optic: Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum
Secondary
Perks
- E.O.D.
- Overkill
- Tracker
Throwables
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
If you're a keen Warzone fan, you'll know that nothing beats the Agency Silencer muzzle, and unsurprisingly you'll need it for this class setup. We're swapping the barrel on this loadout to make room for the 22.3" Cavalry Lancer. Not only does this increase your damage generally, it's also perfect for taking shots at moving vehicles.
There's no need to replace the Field Agent Foregrip as this is the champion under barrel for most Cold War weapons in Warzone. It's also best to choose your favourite optic for this build. The Axial Arms 3x is a popular choice for ranged firefights, but I usually opt for the Visiontech 2x as I find it more comfortable to use. When it comes to extended magazines, the best option is the 45 Rnd Drum as it only slows your reload speed ever so slightly.
The best perks are E.O.D., Overkill, and Tracker this time around. While you won't find better tactical equipment than the Heartbeat Sensor, a well-timed Frag Grenade will help you finish off injured opponents in seconds.
Close combat CARV.2 setup
The best CARV.2 Warzone loadout for maximum damage
Attachments
- Barrel: 18.9" Titanium
- Stock: Raider Pad
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
Secondary
- AK-47
Perks
- Double Time
- Overkill
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
