Behold the Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell musical trailer

In Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, Johnny Gat and Kinzie Kensington go to Hell to rescue their boss, who's been kidnapped and dragged to New Hades as part of Satan's effort to marry off his daughter. And in case that's not weird enough, the Steam page says the game, a "standalone expansion" to Saints Row 4, will feature "a full length musical number." As it turns out, it's not kidding.

Thanks to the folk at IGN, we can witness... I'm not even sure what we're seeing here, to be honest. Brilliant marketing? Bizarre design choices? A shark, well-jumped? Or a studio that's giving its fans what they want by the double-bucketful?

I don't know. What I do know is that watching Johnny Gat belting out lines about how they best plan they've got is to "put one inside Satan's head" is the most fun I've had on YouTube today.

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell comes out on January 20, 2015.