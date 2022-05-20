Become more powerful than you can possibly imagine with Fortnite's latest skin

Audio player loading…

As teased during Fortnite's fortnight of Star Wars celebrations, Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to the game on May 26. The skin will be sold in the item shop and comes with 'Desert Essentials Back Bling', and there are various accessories to purchase separately, including an emote of a holo-message.

The skin of course ties in with the imminent Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series, releasing May 27, in which Ewan MacGregor reprises the role. Please be good.

I'll never learn.

Epic's also running an event called the Battle Royale Duos Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on May 22, which players can enter for a chance to win the skin early. His lightsaber's also been in the game since the latest Star Wars crossover, which is now pretty much an annual event. Time to answer the big question: who would win between Obi Wan and Robocop?

Outside of skins, the big recent Fortnite news is probably that Epic is going to try and do a bit of a Roblox with it later this year. CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that the Unreal Editor will be coming later this year: "The full capabilities that you’ve seen [in Unreal Engine] opened up so that anybody can build very high-quality game content and code and deploy it into Fortnite without having to do a deal with us. It’s open to everybody."