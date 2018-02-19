Battlefront 2 adds limited-time jetpacks and rocket launchers mode in new patch

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 failed to reach its holiday period sales targets—so said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen last month, while blaming the game's loot box backlash for its shortcomings. Somewhat surprisingly, Jorgensen then said the controversial mechanic will be nevertheless reinstalled "when [EA] thinks it's ready".

In the meantime, Battlefront 2's latest update—version 1.2—adds a limited-time 'Jetpack Cargo' mode, that equips players with rocket launchers and jetpacks and has them blowing each other out of the sky to their hearts' content.

Hoth appearances for Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo comprise three new limited-time Hero Appearances too, which will be unlockable via a series of in-game challenges. Details on exactly how this'll happen will be revealed in due course, EA informs.

Elsewhere, the Custom Arcade has been treated to several new locations in Kashyyyk, Hoth, Endor, Crait, Jakku, and Death Star II. Update 1.2 also brings with it a host of bug fixes and character balances—the sum of which can be read about this-a-way.

In response to player grumblings, duplicate Star Cards are now worth more than before. Here's how much they've been increased: