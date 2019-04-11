Battlefield 5 battle royale gets Duo play, but only until Monday

Battlefield 5's Firestorm battle royale mode currently supports solo action or four-player squads, but this weekend—as of right now, actually—you can try your luck with two-players squads in a new Duo mode. Duo play will be available until 10 am UTC (3 am PT/6 am ET) on April 15, at which point Electronic Arts will shut it down and see what everyone thinks.

"It’s our first time putting Duo out into the wild having started work on the mode much later in Firestorm's development. We love it, and we think it’s a great addition to the game, but we recognize best that we’re better hearing that from you, and we’d appreciate your support in helping to make it a strong addition to Firestorm, and Battlefield 5," EA community PartWelsh wrote on the Battlefield forums.

"Did it change the pacing of the games for you? Did it cause for hotter drops? Were you enjoying it as much as Solos and Squads? Were you primarily playing with Randoms, or Squadding with a friend, and how did each of those two matchmaking types change things for you with the experience?"

Players are encouraged to share their thoughts on Duo play in the thread, and while there aren't a lot of replies yet the general response seems positive: The number-one complaint at this stage seems to be that the mode will only be available until Monday. Barring unforeseen disaster, however, I'm reasonably confident that it will be back soon.