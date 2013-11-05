Battlefield 4 Mythbusters video shows that you can revive friends in midair, save them by diving on bombs

Server troubles aside, Battlefield 4 is as bonkers as previous entries in the series, as the mythbusters team have discovered. For example, you can dive on a planted bomb while screaming "noooooo!" and absorb the force of the explosion with your body, saving your friends from certain death. Or you can dive after a dead friend who's falling off a skyscraper and revive him with electric paddles in midair, allowing them to activate their parachute and glide to safety. A Hollywood action movie director somewhere absolutely needs to steal this sequence for their finale. Michael Bay, this is your chance for redemption.

The video also shows a man shooting a rocket through the gap in a chopper to hit another chopper behind it. Time to spend the next ten games of BF4 trying to replicate this in a live environment.

Battlefield 4's servers are having connection problems at the moment, but there's still plenty to recommend it, as Evan explains in our Battlefield 4 review .