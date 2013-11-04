Battlefield 4 dogged by major launch issues: connection errors, glitches, dodgy netcode

Where to start? That must be the big question facing DICE right now as they try and wrangle Battlefield 4 into a stable state. Players have been reporting disconnection errors, freezes, crashes and a smattering of bugs. DICE have tabled a list of fixes they're working on on the Battlefield 4 forums , which includes a bug that stops server queues from working and various client instability problems.

Players have also been finding some odd errors, YouTubers TeamTooHeavy have posted a video that apparently shows the silencer on the QBU88 muting sound on a server. More worryingly, many players have been reporting netcode issues, which cause a discrepancy between the game logic that denotes where shots are going and when they hit, and what you're actually seeing on-screen. If netcode's laggy the game might tell you that you've just git a soldier seven times in the chest and been suddenly killed, while from your killer's perspective he's rounded the corner and shot you fair and square. Redditor Hickery123 has rounded up some pretty blatant video examples of this happening here .

DICE are patching speedily, thankfully, which marks a change from Battlefield 3 when every patch had to go through Microsoft and Sony bureaucracy. A lot of Battlefield 4's multiplayer component operates server-side, so they no longer have to deploy updates and downloads to every player's PC to deal with issues. Battlefield 3 also had some major problems on release, and ended up okay, but it's a particularly frustrating situation when a big open beta event happened just weeks ago.

The connection issues seem to be affecting 64 player servers more frequently, so you might want to steer clear of those for a while. If the server runs into an error, all of the levelling progress you made during the match will be lost, but reportedly this will suck up XP boost time regardless, so it's best to save those until the server issues are fixed. Meanwhile, there's always the single player campaign, right? Right?