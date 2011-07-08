Battlefield 3 system requirements revealed

VG247 report that GameStop have listed system specifications for Battlefield 3. These aren't an official announcement from DICE so we can't confirm the required rig, yet, though we have contacted EA to verify the specs. Still worth a peek though eh?

Minimum



Hard Drive Space: 15 GB for disc version or 10 GB for digital version



OS: Windows Vista or Windows 7



Processor: Core 2 Duo @ 2.0GHzRAM2GB



Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card

Recommended



Hard Drive Space: 15 GB for disc version or 10 GB for digital version



OS: Windows 7 64-bit



Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD CPURAM 4GB



Video Card: DirectX 11 Nvidia or AMD ATI card, GeForce GTX 460, Radeon Radeon HD 6850



Looks like it's nowhere near as intensive as ARMA 3 , the equally beautiful PC-only war sim that's due out next summer. Battlefield 3 is due for release in October. Read our preview and watch the latest gameplay footage , for your next battlefield fix. And here's all our Battlefield coverage in one handy place.

Do you need to upgrade for Battlefield's incredi-visuals?